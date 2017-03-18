Buzzer-beater sends Ben Davis to first state title game in 21 years

Mark James has been coaching Indiana high school basketball for 35 years. Next week, the veteran Ben Davis coach will get a chance at his first state title.

In Saturday’s semistate at Seymour, James’ Giants knocked off eighth-ranked Castle, 74-71, to reach next week’s Class 4A state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Castle tied the score at 71-71 with a late Jack Nunge basket, but Ben Davis’ Josh Brewer hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win it.

This is Ben Davis’ first trip to the state finals since winning back-to-back titles in 1995 and 1996 under Steve Witty.

The Giants (22-5), who have won 13 games in a row, will face the winner of Saturday’s semistate at Huntington between Merrillville (21-7) and Fort Wayne North (26-2).

