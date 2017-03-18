Menu
Basketball

Buzzer-beater sends Ben Davis to first state title game in 21 years

 

Ben Davis Giants Joshua Brewer (22) shoots the game-winning three pointer over Castle Knights Jordan Baker (4) at the buzzer of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71.

Mark James has been coaching Indiana high school basketball for 35 years. Next week, the veteran Ben Davis coach will get a chance at his first state title.

In Saturday’s semistate at Seymour, James’ Giants knocked off eighth-ranked Castle, 74-71, to reach next week’s Class 4A state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Castle tied the score at 71-71 with a late Jack Nunge basket, but Ben Davis’ Josh Brewer hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win it.

This is Ben Davis’ first trip to the state finals since winning back-to-back titles in 1995 and 1996 under Steve Witty.

The Giants (22-5), who have won 13 games in a row, will face the winner of Saturday’s semistate at Huntington between Merrillville (21-7) and Fort Wayne North (26-2).

• MORE: Crispus Attucks advances to first state title game since 1959

FILE – Ben Davis and Jalen Newsom (30) will play for the Class 4A state title game next Saturday.

