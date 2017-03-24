Byrd, Benton, Airline players nab LHSCA All-Star selection

Louisiana Tech signees Jonathan Fincher, Steele Netterville of Byrd and Cameron Parikh of Airline, along with Benton’s Coleman Nerren, a UL Monroe signee, headline the recently announced 2017 Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star team selectees.

The quartet will compete for the West Team in the games that are slated for May 19-20 at North Park in Denham Springs.

Fincher, a 6-foot-1, 243-pound left-handed pitcher, and Netterville, a pitcher/third baseman, led the Jackets to a state runner-up finish in 2016.

“It feels awesome. I’m excited to be able to play with guys from past summer teams and play against some former teammates as well,” Fincher said. “I’m honored that I was selected and can’t wait to represent Byrd and the entire city in the all-star game.”

Fincher was 6-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 88 strikeouts last spring, while Netterville hit .409 for coach Greg Williams.

“It’s an absolute honor to be selected for the All-Star game and have the chance to represent Byrd,” Netterville said. “I just want to thank God, my family, my coaches and teammates for helping me reach this point. I look forward to competing the rest of this year with my team, and I look forward to the game, as well as college in the future.”

Parikh, the 2016 District 1-5A Player of the Year, was 7-2 on the mound with a 1.94 ERA and 50 strikeouts last season for coach Toby Todd.

“I’m very blessed and very excited,” Parikh said. “It’s going to be fun playing on the team with some of the guys that I have competed against in the past.”

Nerren inked with the Warhawks after batting .421 as an outfielder for coach J.D. Stephens.

“It’s an honor to be considered an All-Star among a group of guys this talented,” Nerren said. “I’m looking forward to being on the field with all of them in May.”

West All-Stars: Jonathan Fincher, Byrd; Steele Netterville, Byrd; Cameron Parikh, Airline; Coleman Nerren, Benton; Jeffery Elkins, Ascension Episcopal; Adam Goree, Barbe; Slate Fuller, Barbe; Tyler Thibodeaux, Breaux Bridge; Connor Manola, Brusly; Gregory Leger, Central Catholic; Ty Morgan, Elizabeth; Samuel Mason Shuffler, Episcopal; Gunner Fontenot, Eunice; Bryson Broussard, Loreauville; Connor Dupuy, North Vermillion; Mathew Collins, Opelousas Catholic; Chris Haggard, Sam Houston; Reid Bourque, Sam Houston; Logan Savoy, South Beauregard; Chance Clark, South Beauregard; Julian Gonzales, St. Louis Catholic; Andrew Sheridan, Sulphur; Hayden Cantrelle, Teurlings Catholic; Nicolas Webre, Teurlings Catholic.

West coaches: Jeremy Deville, South Beauregard (head); Tait Dupont, Brusly; Tyler Jensen, Central Catholic; Coordinator– Jeremy Trahan, North Vermillion;

East Team: Cole Johnson, Catholic (BR); Will Ethridge, Catholic (BR); Makhail Hilliard, Central (BR); Griffith Olinde, Claiborne Christian; Brock Batty, Denham Springs; Taylor Higgins, Denham Springs; Cameron Crawford, Dutchtown; Luke Boswell, Grace Christian; Austin Perrin, Hahnville; Parker Fink, Jena; Nick Ray, Jesuit; Stephen Sepcich, Jesuit; Preston Faulkner, Live Oak; Cullen Guerriero, Neville; John Henry Hebert, Neville; Ty O’Neal, Ouachita Christian; Blayne Enlow, St. Amant; Dylan Hurst, St. John; Dwain Varisco, St. Michael; Ross Scelfo, St. Michael; Dalton Dopson, Sterlington; Taylor Young, West Monroe; Jacob Pearson, West Monroe; Dawson Huckabay, West Ouachita; Drew Thomas, West Ouachita.

East coaches: Mitch Thomas, West Ouachita (head); Barrett Morgan, St. Thomas Aquinas; Ganon Achord, West Feliciana; Coordinator — Chad Olinde, Claiborne Christian.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6