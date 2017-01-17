Byrd boys knock off West Monroe

WEST MONROE —The Byrd Yellow Jackets had to battle a determined West Monroe Rebel boys’ soccer squad, but in the end, the Byrd swarm overpowered the upstart Rebels 3-1 in a Division I – District 1 match at West Monroe’s Don Shows Field at Rebel Stadium on Monday.

“It was a very physical game on both sides,” Byrd coach Gary McCormick said. “West Monroe kept coming at us throughout the match and that is a credit to them.”

Byrd (12-3-4, 3-0) struck quickly as Daniel Abrego scored in third minute of the first half.

The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal by Hank Elmajian which closed out the scoring in the first half.

West Monroe (7-12-2, 1-4) struck first in the second half as Jake Smith scored an unassisted goal in the fifth minute of second half.

Byrd added a header by Angel Abrego in the 23rd minute of second half to close out the scoring.

“In the second half, I believe the wind and slick field conditions gave us the advantage, but credit to West Monroe on getting that goal,” McCormick said. “We were able to get down there and get the third goal which gave us a cushion and took the wind out of their sails.”