Byrd girls shut out West Monroe

WEST MONROE — The C.E. Byrd Lady Yellow Jackets pulled one step closer to claiming the Division I – District 1 championship with a 4-0 victory over the previously unbeaten in district West Monroe Lady Rebels on Monday at West Monroe’s Don Shows Field at Rebel Stadium.

“It was good to get out there after a little break and play a really physical team in West Monroe,” Byrd coach Lisa Levermann said. “This season, we found that we had some holes in our schedule and it was hard to schedule teams to play us. We have had to keep our heads down, keep our focus and the momentum going as we get ready for the playoffs.”

Byrd (13-3-5, 4-0) struck first on an excellent placement shot that barely cleared the West Monroe goalie’s reach by sophomore midfielder Riley Walker from approximately 10 yards out on the right side of the goal in the ninth minute of the first half.

In the 25th minute of the first half, the Lady Yellow Jackets struck again when sophomore forward Ellis Bryan scored off of a shot from the left side of the goal, to give Byrd the 2-0 lead heading into the half.

“We were a little nervous with only a 2-0 lead at the half,” Levermann said. “We knew that we needed to come out in the second half and put a goal on the board quickly against West Monroe that is physical and can strike quickly.”

It took Byrd 13 minutes, but the Lady Yellow Jackets added the extra goal cushion as junior midfielder Allison Cannon scored on a free kick to give the Lady Yellow Jackets a 3-0 advantage.

In the 28th minute of the second half, Byrd added another goal from Bryan to close out the scoring.

Byrd senior goal keeper Madeline Talbot was solid throughout the match as the West Monroe Lady Rebels (12-8-4, 3-1-1) pushed the ball down field Talbot and her defenders Eva Paul, Emma Wagner, Maggie Weldon and Taylor Arnold cleaned out the trash in front of the net to deny the Lady Rebels of scoring opportunities.