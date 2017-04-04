Byrd’s Fincher: strikeout king, Rubik’s master

Being left-handed hasn’t always been a blessing for Byrd’s Jonathan Fincher, a flamethrower who will play collegiately for Louisiana Tech.

A fastball in the 90s from the left side is something that leaves an indelible mark on an opposition’s offensive statistics, and it’s allowed the senior to set the single-season (88) and career strikeout (197 and counting) mark for Byrd. But Jacket teammate Zavier Moore said one of his “favorite Fincher moments” came when the dynamic duo took geometry together as freshmen and began working on a project.

“We were supposed to cut popsicle sticks and we couldn’t do it how we needed to because it was Fincher’s job, and the scissors weren’t left-handed — so they wouldn’t fit his hand properly,” Moore said. “The teacher cut us some slack and we ended up getting an ‘A.’”

Fincher has continued getting perfect marks in the classroom and he’ll leave Byrd with something around a 3.94 GPA and a 31 on the ACT.

“Finch remembers every single possible experience or something you tell him no matter how long ago it was,” said Moore, who will play baseball at Southern next season.

Byrd coach Greg Williams has enjoyed the benefits of having the 6-foot-3, 245-pound lefty in his lineup.

“Finch likes to claim he’s around 230,” Williams said laughing. “But he’s batting for us for the first time this season, after not hitting the past three years, and he leads the team in doubles. That tells you what kind of athlete he is.”

Master of the Rubik’s

Fincher arrived in the world 10 days early at 9 pounds, 8 ounces, according to his mother, Amy, who said he didn’t even wait on the doctor.

“He just barreled his way out making a grand entrance. That’s how he is—you always know when he enters a room,” Amy Fincher said.

“Finch and I always make the team decisions to eat at either a seafood buffet or an Asian buffet.” — Steele Netterville. See more from Netterville below.

A member of Byrd’s National Honor Society and the Key Club, Fincher is a talented artist, a credible cook and can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under three minutes.

“He used to carry one around and ask people to mix it up so he could solve it again,” Amy Fincher said. “In fact, he has about 20 different kinds of Rubik-like puzzles, cubes and spheres that he works. He makes it his mission to accomplish the impossible.”

Slow to anger, except…

Fincher’s size is a plus on the mound, but he’s also used it to his advantage in other ways. When he was in the first grade, some older kids were trying to shove a third grader into a urinal. Fincher told them to stop, so the culprits turned their attention to him. But he was too strong for them, so they had to back off.

A good-natured young man, rarely without a smile, Fincher previously played football for Byrd but gave up the sport this past year to concentrate on his baseball future. He’s only lost his composure on the field one time and that came last season in the Jackets’ epic 15-8 victory over Evangel.

“They had ripped his helmet off twice,” Amy Fincher said.

Throwing you a curve

He learned to pitch in the backyard under the direction of his father, Key, a physical therapist.

“When he first came here, my freshman coach told me to come over and watch this kid pitch,” Williams said. “I asked him to throw a fast ball and he looked pretty good. I asked for a change-up and he looked pretty good. Then I asked for a curve and he didn’t look so good. I asked him about it and he said he’d never thrown a curve in his life.

“That says a lot about his dad, who wouldn’t let him throw his arm out trying to win games as a 10 or 12 year old. Now, he throws a pretty good curve.”

Tech coaching change

Fincher was signed by former Tech coach Greg Goff, now at Alabama, but he’ll be playing for new Bulldog boss Lane Burroughs next fall, along with teammate Steele Netterville and Airline’s Cameron Parikh.

Active at Ellerbe Baptist Church, Fincher, whose name means “gift from God,” didn’t play travel ball until after his freshman season at Byrd. He has plans to become an orthopedic doctor to give back to the sports community.

“Unless, of course, he’s playing in the majors,” Amy Fincher said.

Steele Netterville on Fincher

Byrd seniors Steele Netterville and Jonathan Fincher have been friends for years. We asked Netterville, who recently returned to the Byrd lineup from an injury, to share seven things about his buddy.

1. “I have to see Finch’s dad more than he sees him, since Mr. Fincher is a physical therapist. Jonathan jokes that I see him more than him because we get home so late from practice.”

2. “His dad always fixes us up.”

3. “If I ever need a partner in eating ungodly amounts of food, Jonathan is going to be down.”

4. “Finch and I always make the team decisions to eat at either a seafood buffet or an Asian buffet.”

5. “If I can’t find Finch for whatever reason, I just look for his girlfriend, or text his girlfriend, and she will know immediately where he is.”

6. “He’s my summer-ball bud.”

7. “The craziest part of all is that our freshman year Finch had a dream that woke him up in the middle of the night where he saw one of us was injured in high school. He said he couldn’t remember who it was but he thought it was me (so my torn hamstring this year is the injury). He also said in the dream we signed to the same college (both signed with Louisiana Tech), and then later signed to the same MLB team. He wrote this down on a piece of paper and shockingly it’s been true. Hopefully the rest of it stays true as well.”

