Byrd’s Levermann garners national award

Byrd girls soccer coach Lisa Levermann was awarded the National Soccer Coaches Association of America 2016 Regional Coach of the Year award over the weekend at an event in Los Angeles.

The veteran coach was one of 11 recipients of the prestigious award for large schools in the country. The Lady Jackets advanced to the LHSAA Division I state title game last season where they lost 2-1 to Mt. Carmel to finish 29-2-1 on the season.

Byrd is currently 11-2 and rated No. 3 in the LHSAA Power Ratings.

Levermann was flying back from California Sunday afternoon.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6