Byrd’s Levermann garners regional soccer award

Byrd girls soccer coach Lisa Levermann was awarded the National Soccer Coaches Association of America 2016 Regional Coach of the Year award over the weekend at an event in Los Angeles.

The veteran coach with 397 wins was one of 11 recipients of the prestigious award for large schools in the country. The Lady Jackets advanced to the LHSAA Division I state title game last season where they lost 2-1 to Mt. Carmel to finish 29-2-1 on the season.

“It was an awesome convention and I feel honored to receive this award,” Levermann told The Times. “I was also able to pick up our award for academic excellence that we’ve won about 16 times.”

Teams much have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 to win the academic award. The Lady Jackets had a 3.8 GPA last year.

“We were able to see a lot of demonstrations by some outstanding coaches at the convention and we watched the women’s pro league draft while we were there,” Levermann sadi.

While Levermann was recognized for nearing the 400-win mark, she was far from being the winningest coach there.

“There was one man there with 700 wins,” she said chuckling.

Byrd is currently 11-2 and rated No. 3 in the LHSAA Power Ratings.

