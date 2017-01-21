Byrd’s Lisa Levermann not ready for 'bleachers'

For most folks, the Rat Pack is a 1950s singing group that included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. For Byrd coach Lisa Levermann, the Rat Pack is a group of soccer players who were integral in leading the Lady Jackets to the 1996 state title.

Sisters Lauren and Erin Carpenter, Bridget Brooks, Kelly Badgley, Dixie Chidlow, and Becky Borders were rat packers while Leigh McGovern and Nicole Rolle were part of a wild and zany team that helped define soccer as a growing sport in northwest Louisiana.

“That bunch was a mess – always getting in trouble, coming late to practice – but boy could they turn it on when it came to games,” said Levermann, who has spent the past 24 years in the purple and gold directing corner kicks and PKs, while drawing a rare caution or two.

The Rat Pack had an unusual warm-up routine that showcased a dance number which was a bit intimidating for their opponents from the south.

“You should have seen some of the looks they got,” said Levermann. “I was more old school. But that’s how they prepared and they were good – very good.”

Byrd’s Levermann garners regional soccer award

The Rat Pack, as well as a throng of succeeding standouts, have helped Byrd soccer become so successful that Levermann will soon reach 400 wins, all at one school and with one program. She was recently recognized by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America as the 2016 Regional Coach of the Year, partly for her team’s success in 2016 and partly due to her 399 victories after the Lady Jackets defeated St. Frederick’s 2-0 Saturday in Monroe.

The Lady Jackets play Caddo Magnet Monday at 6 p.m. at Lee Hedges Stadium and Southwood Tuesday with one of those likely being the magical 400th, something Levermann would rather not acknowledge.

“There are so many people who are responsible for the wins. It certainly wasn’t just me,” she said. “We’ve had a great administration that has allowed us a lot of freedom, some great parental support and, obviously some very talented players who I’ve been blessed to coach.”

Levermann has compiled a 398-158-31 mark under the direction of three principals, Lynn Fitzgerald, Richard Lavergne and Jerry Badgley, whose daughter, Kelly, played for Levermann in the 1990s.

“When you look at wins, district championships and playoff games, she’s our most successful program,” Badgley said. “Her kids are also academic standouts as well. She loves and respects her sport always trying to better herself.”

Those wins have come against a lot of opponents, including retired Calvary soccer coach Shelley McMillian, who picked up 616 wins coaching both boys and girls.

“She has always been someone I loved competing against,” McMillian said. “When I look over the wins I had, I remember the games against her most especially in the 90s when I was at Loyola — it was always a battle.”

One of Levermann’s goals has always been to make her sport more than just about wins and losses.

“She made it fun for us,” said Leigh (McGovern) Wilson, who was named LSU’s Tiger Athletic Foundation Female Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2002. “We had to work hard, but coach Levermann was entertaining as well as helping us improve our skills.”

Byrd’s Leverman loses father, game

Levermann grew up playing soccer in Dallas and was disappointed when she arrived at LSUS in the early 1990s to find the sport was almost non-existent in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. She was picked at, then encouraged, by LSUS professor Jesse DeMello to become involved in the sport.

DeMello said Levermann played soccer with the men’s varsity soccer team when she arrived in Shreveport because of the limited opportunities.

“Lisa was respected by her peers in the classroom and on the soccer field, she is a hard-worker, she is persistent and consistent and expects the same commitment from her players,” DeMellow said. “However, coach Levermann is also kind, caring and patient with her players and students. I am extremely proud to call coach Levermann my colleague and friend. Any soccer player that chooses to play for Lisa could not have a better coach.”

Looking for a job after graduation while student-teaching at Caddo Magnet, Levermann found one at Byrd teaching physical education and assisting Paul Berry and Frank Bright coaching soccer. After one season, the duo handed the program to the new kid on the block. Soccer had received a push into existence locally by Caddo Magnet student Kim Kelsall.

“I really didn’t know what I was doing at first, but I had a lot of help,” Levermann said. “There wasn’t any club soccer at the time, but there was the Red Brigade which had a lot of talent. It was just Byrd, Bossier and Magnet with teams at first.”

Levermann said she had so much talent on her 1996 team that it would have been hard not to win state.

“It was a melting pot of talent. But after that year, it took us six years to get back to that level,” she said.

The Lady Jackets have been regular participants in the state playoffs every year under Levermann, advancing to the state title game last season.

“At one point we went to three straight semifinals and we’ve had a lot of heartbreakers,” she said.

Levermann said she sees some similarities between this year’s team, which is 13-2-2 and rated No. 2 in the LHSAA Division I power ratings, and her 1996 squad.

“Both of those teams were dominant in club soccer, making the teams from south Louisiana take notice,” she said.

The 52-year-old Levermann isn’t sure how long she’ll continue coaching, but she doesn’t have a set retirement age. She never anticipated coaching at Byrd or staying at the school for nearly a quarter-century.

“My babies have stayed in more hotel rooms than you can count and they think that’s normal,” she said.

Levermann recently watched a video of a 96-year-old woman coaching field hockey, and came away impressed that the coach was moving around on the field with her team.

“That gave me inspiration,” Levermann said chuckling. “I don’t know if I’ll plan on staying that long, but I hope they don’t have to ask me to leave. We call that ‘getting called to the bleachers.’

“But what better job could you have than one you love and getting to work with the great people I get to work with?”

Lisa Levermann file

Years at Byrd: 24

State titles: 1

Overall record: 399-158-31