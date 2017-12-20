Cade Mays, the No. 1 recruit in Tennessee, will play at Georgia

Cade Mays will play college football at Georgia.

The state’s top recruit, according to 247Sports, made his announcement at a ceremony at Knoxville Catholic on Wednesday, the first day of the new early signing period.

Mays started a mini recruiting frenzy when he decommitted from Tennessee on Nov. 7. He quickly made visits to Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia, then announced those three schools as his top three after Catholic won the 5A state title on Dec. 1

Mays is rated five stars by 247Sports, which has him listed as the second offensive tackle in the state and 16th overall recruit in the country.

He led an offensive line behind which Catholic averaged 418 yards and 43 points per game.