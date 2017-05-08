Ed Oregeron's first LSU commit, Caden Sterns, flips to Texas

The first LSU commit following Ed Orgeron having the interim tag removed is no longer committed to the Tigers.

Caden Sterns, a four-star defensive back from Cibolo Steele in Texas, flipped to Texas on Sunday night. Sterns is ranked as the No. 4 safety in the Class of 2018, the No. 39 overall player and the No. 5 player in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Sterns had taken an unofficial visit to Texas on Saturday.

Texas coaches impressed Sterns over the last month and he wrote on Twitter that while LSU was his dream school, he “shared the same love for The University of Texas all my life. Growing up in Texas, being a Texas boy, and dreaming of becoming a Longhorn.”

Sterns was one of four players from The Nike Opening Regional in Dallas to earn an invitation to The Opening Final in July in Oregon.

At the time, he explained why he had picked LSU after spending time on campus.

“Growing up, it’s always been my dream school, no doubt,” Sterns told USA TODAY High School Sports in March . “It feels like home, the way they do things there, the tradition, especially with DBU (it being defensive back university). The education there is very good. It just felt right.”