CAL beats Manual, heads to regional final

For the first time ever, Christian Academy’s boys’ basketball team is a game away from the Sweet 16.

Playing in just their second regional tournament – and first in 27 years – the Centurions advanced to Monday’s Class Act Federal Credit Union Seventh Region championship by dispatching Manual 80-71 in a semifinal Thursday at Valley.

Parker Jones led the Centurions (24-10) with 27 points and 12 rebounds. He’s one of five seniors, three of whom start, who were sophomores when Chad Carr took over.

The coach said it was “a joy” to see just how far the program has progressed in a short amount of time.

“We took some licks, but they never backed down,” said Carr, whose team went 23-36 those first two seasons. “These guys just kept on coming back and working hard year after year.”

Much like the Louisville Invitational Tournament game between the two teams, which CAL won 80-60, the Centurions used a dominant stretch in the first half to get out to a big early lead. On Thursday, it was a 15-2 run over a 4:28 stretch that enabled them to take a 31-14 lead with 3:59 left in the half.

Manual coach Jimmy Just said his team played hard but may have gotten caught up in the moment at the start. Rather than trying to drive and play aggressive, the team settled for too many jump shots. That led to the Crimsons just shooting 1-of-7 in the second quarter, as they fell behind 39-21 at halftime.

However, unlike that Jan. 9 LIT game, Manual fought back in the second half. After being down 44-23 with 6:01 left in the third quarter, the Crimsons cut the deficit to 48-39 with 3:05 left in the period after a Kenyan Jacob 3-pointer.

The 6-foot-2 junior was instrumental in the run as he scored 12 of his team-high 15 points in that 2:56 span to get the Crimsons within single digits for the first time since the opening minute of the second quarter.

However, that was as close as Manual (10-20) got until the closing seconds, when both teams played their reserves. Christian Academy led 76-57 with 2:34 remaining.

“We’d been going possession after possession without a stop, and we knew once we got one, and got the momentum settled down, that we’d be good,” Jones said.

After Manual got within nine in the third quarter, the Centurions shut them down for the next 4:10.

In a physical game, which saw both teams called for 54 fouls, free throws also ended up making a huge difference. CAL made 35-of-46, with Jones going 14-of-15.

“We knew we had to keep them off the foul line, and we didn’t do a very good job of that,” said Just, whose team made 19-of-32 shots from the stripe.

Milton Wright added 18 points for CAL, which also got 17 points and 11 rebounds from K.C. Purvis. Noah Hawkins added 14 for Manual, and William Britt pitched in 12.

The Centurions get Ballard in Monday’s championship game. It will be the fourth time this season the teams have played, including the second time at Valley. The Bruins, the No. 6 team in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, beat CAL 88-47 at Ballard on Dec. 9. In the LIT, they won 69-61 on Jan. 11. Last Thursday, Ballard won the 28th District Tournament, beating the Centurions 73-58 at CAL.

CAL won’t go into Monday’s game as the favorite, but having seen their girls’ cross country and football teams already win state titles this year, they understand anything can happen.

“Everybody keeps telling me it’s hard to beat a team four times in one year,” Carr said. “I don’t know if that’s true, but we’re excited that we’re in it and get to play them. We’re just going to go for it and give it our best.”

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 80, MANUAL 71

Christian Academy (24-10, 7-5 Seventh Region)

Milton Wright 18p, K.C. Purvis 17p 11r 2b, Parker Jones 27p 12r, Wyatt Allison 2p, Austin Carr 5p 3a 4s, Joseph Steier 2p, Michael Woodward 7p 5a, Steven Wilson 2p.

Manual (10-20, 8-9 Seventh Region)

William Britt 12p, Jonah Gelhaus 2p, Lester Perez-Garay 3p, Jordan McClendon 10p 2b, Kenyan Jacob 15p 3a, Brock Cassin 1p 7r, Eli Roberts 4p, Terrance Ballard 3p, Noah Hawkins 14p, Alex Conlin 2p, Shane Courtney 1p, Lukas Carns 2p, Andrew Schaaf 2p.