Cal commit Slater Zellers celebrates Under Armour All-America selection

Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) long snapper Slater Zellers received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Zellers, a three-star Cal commit commit, is the 1st-ranked long snapper in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.