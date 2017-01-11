CAL freshman Calhoun records quadruple-double

Shelby Calhoun, a 5-foot-10 guard for Christian Academy of Louisville, completed one of basketball’s rare feats, recording a quadruple-double in the Centurions’ 72-52 loss on Tuesday to Elizabethtown, ranked No. 6 in the latest Courier-Journal Litkenhous Ratings.

Calhoun had a team-high 27 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 blocks. She also had three assists.

“It’s impressive no matter what age, but being a freshman, it’s even more impressive,” CAL coach Perry White said. “She had 10 blocked shots which is impressive in itself. She also has good stat lines on the assists. She’s gotten (double-doubles) with steals twice. She’s long, she’s athletic, she’s able to read the passing lanes, and she has a very high basketball IQ for a ninth grader.”

Despite her young age, Calhoun has been playing varsity basketball since she was in seventh grade. And since early in the season, she’s been counted on for the bulk of the Centurions’ scoring as senior guard Emma Wesley recovers from an ankle injury. According to the KHSAA, coming into 2017 Calhoun was averaging 19.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. Calhoun has recorded at least a double-double in 12 straight games and has recorded one in 13 of her last 14 games.

“She’ll do things in spurts but she plays the whole game,” White said. “Defensively she’s making things happen and she does so many things you may lose track of her points and rebounds, and she’ll make a move and you’ll say ‘wow that was impressive.’ I’ll literally turn around and look at my assistants and say ‘wow did that just happen.'”

Calhoun was recently voted Courier-Journal Louisville Metro Athlete of the Week.