CAL guard Calhoun receives IU offer

Christian Academy of Louisville girls basketball freshman guard Shelby Calhoun picked up her first power-five conference scholarship offer on Thursday night.
According to Centurions head coach Perry White, Calhoun received an offer from Indiana University, adding to her offers from Xavier and Butler.
Congrats @shelbydcalhoun for picking up an offer from IU tonight! @RhetWierzba @kyhighs @DanKarellPreps @ASGR1995—
Perry White (@pdiddywhite) January 27, 2017
Despite being just a freshman, Calhoun is in her third year of varsity basketball and is averaging a double-double. She’s averaging 18.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, and has recorded 19 double-doubles, three triple-doubles, and one quadruple-double.
