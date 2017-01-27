CAL guard Calhoun receives IU offer

Christian Academy of Louisville girls basketball freshman guard Shelby Calhoun picked up her first power-five conference scholarship offer on Thursday night.

According to Centurions head coach Perry White, Calhoun received an offer from Indiana University, adding to her offers from Xavier and Butler.

Despite being just a freshman, Calhoun is in her third year of varsity basketball and is averaging a double-double. She’s averaging 18.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, and has recorded 19 double-doubles, three triple-doubles, and one quadruple-double.