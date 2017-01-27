Menu
CAL guard Calhoun receives IU offer

Christian Academy of Louisville girls basketball freshman guard Shelby Calhoun picked up her first power-five conference scholarship offer on Thursday night.

CAL's Shelby Calhoun has 16 points, nine rebounds in the Lady Centurions' 57-45 win over North Bullitt Tuesday in the first game of the Girls LIT at Bellarmine University.

According to Centurions head coach Perry White, Calhoun received an offer from Indiana University, adding to her offers from Xavier and Butler.

Despite being just a freshman, Calhoun is in her third year of varsity basketball and is averaging a double-double. She’s averaging 18.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, and has recorded 19 double-doubles, three triple-doubles, and one quadruple-double.

