CAL knocks off North Bullitt in LIT opener

Hobbled by an ankle injury for the majority of this season, Emma Wesley plans to play through the pain and make the most of the final weeks of her Christian Academy basketball career.

Wesley showed her value Tuesday, finishing with 10 points, four steals and three assists and hitting two key baskets in the fourth quarter as the Centurions beat North Bullitt 57-45 in the first round of the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall.

Wesley was CAL’s top scorer last season (19.0 ppg) but has played in just seven games this season after suffering a severe ankle sprain Dec. 5 against Fern Creek.

“She’s so good, even when she’s on the floor injured,” said CAL coach Perry White, who also is nursing an injury after having Achilles surgery last month and is using a knee scooter for support.

Freshman Shelby Calhoun led CAL with 16 points – including the 1,000th of a career that began as a seventh-grader – nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Summer Conti and Sarah McDonald both added 12 points as CAL (15-6) advanced to face Butler at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a second-round game.

Hailey Free scored 17 points to lead North Bullitt (13-6), and Bellarmine signee Lauren Deel added 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Down 35-20 in the third quarter, North Bullitt clawed within 41-40 on Caroline Janes’ basket with 6:15 left but then hit a scoring drought that lasted nearly five minutes.

“We knew we played more kids than they do, and we thought we could wear them down,” Eagles coach David Marion said. “It looked like the plan was working, and then I don’t know what happened. Maybe we hit a wall, but I don’t know why we would.”

Wesley scored four straight points to spark a 14-0 run that gave CAL a 55-40 lead with 2:38 left. Wesley said her ankle is only “about 60 percent.”

“It’s to the point where there’s a limited amount of games left, so I don’t care,” Wesley said. “It’s difficult, but this is my last season and I’m going to play through it.”

White was pleased with the way his team responded after North Bullitt pulled within one point.

“We were confident we could handle their run, and thank goodness we answered the call,” White said. “They’ve done that several times this year. There have been a couple of times as a coach that I start to panic a little bit, but all we have to do is take care of the ball.”

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 57, NORTH BULLITT 45

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (15-6) – Emma Wesley 10p, 4s, 3a; Summer Conti 12p, 3a, 3s; Shelby Calhoun 16p, 9r, 3a, 3s; Sarah McDonald 12p, 8r; Mia Beam 7p, 3a.

NORTH BULLITT (13-6) – Lexi Mouser 3p; Hayley Free 17p; Lauren Deel 10p, 11r, 4a, 4b; Sarah Janes 2p, 6r; Caroline Janes 8p; Kayli Davis 5p.