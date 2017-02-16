CAL linebacker picks up Eastern Michigan offer

One of the top lineman on a defending state champion picked up his first Division I offer on Wednesday.

Christian Academy of Louisville offensive and defensive lineman Nick Olsofka announced on his Twitter profile that Eastern Michigan has offered him a scholarship.

Excited to say I have received my first offer from Eastern Michigan university! https://t.co/XJ72eyMPkU —

Nick Olsofka (@NickOlsofka2018) February 15, 2017

In his junior season, Olsofka finished second on the team with 63 total tackles (22 solo, 41 assisted) and also grabbed an interception on defense. CAL won its first state title last December, defeating Danville 24-6 in the title game. Olsofka made five tackles (three solo, two assisted) in the win.