CAL linebacker picks up Eastern Michigan offer

Christian Academy-Louisville's Nicholas Olsofka (57) sacks Danville's Zack Dampier (18) in the KHSAA Class 2A high school football state championship in Bowling Green, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Christian Academy-Louisville won, 24-6. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP)

Christian Academy-Louisville's Nicholas Olsofka (57) sacks Danville's Zack Dampier (18) in the KHSAA Class 2A high school football state championship in Bowling Green, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Christian Academy-Louisville won, 24-6. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP)

One of the top lineman on a defending state champion picked up his first Division I offer on Wednesday.

Christian Academy of Louisville offensive and defensive lineman Nick Olsofka announced on his Twitter profile that Eastern Michigan has offered him a scholarship.

In his junior season, Olsofka finished second on the team with 63 total tackles (22 solo, 41 assisted) and also grabbed an interception on defense. CAL won its first state title last December, defeating Danville 24-6 in the title game. Olsofka made five tackles (three solo, two assisted) in the win.

