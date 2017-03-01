CAL makes history in regional win over Male

The Christian Academy of Louisville boys’ basketball team made history Tuesday night. And the Centurions did it in dramatic fashion.

Trailing host Male by six points with one minute to play in regulation of a Seventh Region tournament quarterfinal, CAL rallied to force overtime, then outscored the Bulldogs 13-4 in the extra session for its first-ever regional tournament win, 74-65.

“That was nuts,” said senior forward Parker Jones, who tallied 11 of his team-high 26 points in OT. “Once we turned it over at the end with less than a minute left still down six, I thought it was done. But we just kept fighting and we came together.”

Added Centurions coach Chad Carr: “This means a ton for our program, for these guys. When I got here, these seniors were sophomores. We took a beating that first year (going 9-22), but we got better the second year and this year they’re playing well. …I’m just kind of along for the ride.”

That ride continues Thursday night when the Centurions (23-10) will meet Manual, a 52-51 winner over Waggener on Tuesday, at 7:45 p.m. in the Seventh Region semifinals at Valley High School.

Despite the fact that CAL was making only its second regional tournament appearance – it lost to Eastern in the quarterfinals 27 years ago – the Centurions didn’t look like neophytes early.



After falling behind 8-3, the Centurions quickly rallied. Sophomore Milton Wright’s second 3-pointer – CAL’s fourth of the first period – put the visitors up 18-12.

Male, though, rallied behind freshman guard Howard Fleming, who hit back-to-back threes to cap an 8-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 20-18.

Male (15-14) stretched its lead to as much as seven in the second quarter before CAL closed to within 35-31 by halftime.

Down five late in the third, Male outscored CAL 11-1 over a nearly 4-minute stretch behind the play of senior Hogan Brownley. The 6-foot-4 post player was nearly unstoppable in the second half, scoring 19 of his team’s 26 points. His last two, on a pair of free throws, put Male up 61-55 with 1:40 to play.

Then came CAL’s comeback.

It began with Purvis’ putback with 57 seconds to play. Then, after Male’s Jeremiah Goldwair, missed the front end of a one-and-one, Michael Woodward raced down court for a layup. The Centurions then fouled Brownley, who missed a front end with 19 seconds left. On its ensuing possession CAL worked the ball around before Wright made a layup with 3 seconds left to send it to overtime.

“They came over, once it got to overtime the seniors looked at the sophomores and said, ‘Hey, we’re not losing,’” Carr said.

Male’s Hunter McCutcheon hit a 3-pointer 53 seconds into the extra session before Jones answered for CAL. It was all Centurions after that as they went 10-for-10 (Jones went 8-for-8) from the free throw line in the final 1:54.

“We were somewhat in control, up six, with a minute left, but you don’t miss front ends of bonuses on purpose, then you have one turnover in the backcourt,” Bulldogs coach Willie Feldhaus said. “You add to that they have the momentum and they have us back on our heels defensively and they’re scoring at the basket on us. The result is you get beat in overtime.”

Brownley tallied a game-high 27 while Fleming finished with 13, all in the first half, for the Bulldogs.

Purvis added 19 points while Wright contributed 14 for the Centurions.

“Each timeout (in OT) I just kind of pulled them over, then they talked amongst themselves and I got to listen to them,” Carr said. “They’re just really working well together, they’re excited about where they’re at…they just wanted to win.”

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 74, MALE 65

CAL (23-10) – Milton Wright 14p; K.C. Purvis 19p; Parker Jones 26p; Austin Carr 5p; Michael Woodward 9p; Wyatt Allison 1p.

MALE (15-14) – Jeremiah Goldwair 3p; Howard Fleming 13p; Hunter McCutcheon 7p; Hogan Brownley 27p; Jaeliln Ferrell 7p; Gene Brown 2p; Shane Doughty 6p.