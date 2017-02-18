CAL seeking first regional berth since 1990

For high school basketball teams in Kentucky, the postseason means different things for different programs.

For an elite few, it’s state championship or bust. For some, simply getting to the Sweet 16 is the ultimate goal. For the Christian Academy boys basketball team, the goal this year is a modest one: get to the Seventh Region Tournament.

The Centurions (21-9) will try to accomplish that goal Tuesday when they host Eastern (15-14) at 7:30 p.m. in a 28th District Tournament semifinal.

CAL hasn’t reached a regional tournament since 1990, the third-longest drought of the 17 teams currently in the Seventh Region. Portland Christian last made a regional in 1977 when it was in the Sixth Region. St. Francis never has reached a regional tournament.

“The bottom line is we’re putting tons of significance on this game and tons of pressure on our boys,” CAL coach Chad Carr said. “Our two goals this year were a 20-win season and getting to the regional. … Is it all lip service, or do we really mean it?”

Since falling to Eastern 99-72 in the quarterfinals of the 1990 Seventh Region Tournament, CAL has known nothing but postseason heartache.

From 1991-2000, CAL couldn’t get past Trinity, Seneca or Atherton in the 26th District semifinals. Since 2001 in the 28th District, Jeffersontown, Eastern and Ballard have had the Centurions’ number.

But this could be the year for CAL, which already owns a 65-53 victory over Eastern on Feb. 3. Another victory over the Eagles on Tuesday would propel the Centurions into the 28th District final and clinch a spot in next week’s regional.

“For years we haven’t been able to compete with Ballard or Eastern,” Carr said. “We’re there now.”

The Centurions are led by senior Parker Jones (21.8 ppg, 9.3 rpg), who is undecided about whether he will play college basketball, according to Carr. Seniors K.C. Purvis (14.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg) and Michael Woodward (10.0 ppg) are the other top scorers.

CAL enters the postseason with wins in four of its past five games, including a 70-66 victory over No. 12-ranked Oldham County on Feb. 10.

“The players know what they’re playing for Tuesday,” Carr said. “We’re excited because we think we match up well with Eastern. They’re a good, athletic team, but they’re not very deep.”

Here are storylines to watch over the next two weeks:

BOYS

* Can Fern Creek finally make it to the Sweet 16? The No. 4 Tigers are favored to capture their first-ever regional title this season, carrying a 10-0 record against Sixth Region competition into the postseason.

Fern Creek received some extra motivation Friday when senior Chance Moore (17.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg) lost out to Doss’ Jaylon Hall (19.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg) for Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Sixth Region Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball finalist honors.

* Who will come out of the Second Region? No. 10 Hopkinsville and No. 11 Christian County are favored to meet in the regional final, and the two have met in a pair of blowouts this season. The Tigers beat the Colonels 72-53 on Jan. 28, and the Colonels returned the favor Feb. 11 with a 104-65 blowout of the Tigers.

Whoever survives the Second Region could be a major player in the Sweet 16.

* Which Top 20 team won’t survive the 43rd District Tournament? No. 7 Paul Dunbar, the defending state champion, will face No. 13 Lexington Christian on Tuesday in a district semifinal at Lexington Catholic. The loser goes home for the season, and the winner likely will face No. 9 Lexington Catholic in the final.

Paul Dunbar was 2-0 against Lexington Christian this season, winning 66-64 on Dec. 13 and 79-71 on Jan. 6.

* Is Scott County for real? The No. 1 Cardinals (25-5) will carry a 13-game winning streak into the postseason after pounding Paul Dunbar 88-58 on Thursday. Scott County is 23-1 against Kentucky competition this season, with its only loss coming to Lexington Catholic 59-55 on Dec. 13.

* Will any of the high-scoring seniors from the eastern part of the state will make it to Rupp? Bracken County’s Austin Crawford, North Laurel’s Peyton Broughton and Lawrence County’s Timmy Dalton all recently surpassed the 3,000-point marks for their careers. And Johnson Central senior Mason Blair has set a single-season state record with 151 3-pointers this season.

GIRLS

* Can Butler win its third state title in four years? With five seniors signed with NCAA programs, No. 1 Butler has the most talented roster in the state. The Bearettes already have won the two most prestigious regular-season tournaments in Kentucky (Traditional Bank Holiday Classic and Louisville Invitational Tournament) and have what many consider the state’s best coach in Larry Just.

* Can Male overcome the loss of junior guard Emilia Sexton and win the Seventh Region? Sexton, a Butler University commit, suffered a torn ACL on Feb. 7 and will miss the postseason. Sexton was the Bulldogs’ No. 3 scorer (12.2 ppg) and their only reliable threat from the outside (41 3-pointers). Without her, No. 4 Male must rely even more on its speed and depth.

* Is Elizabethtown still a threat after losing so much from last season? The No. 5 Panthers were expected to take a step back this season after the loss of All-American Erin Boley and coach Tim Mudd, but they enter the postseason with a 24-3 record and an impressive 67-65 victory over No. 3 Simon Kenton on Friday. Memphis signee Jada Stinson (17.5 ppg) leads E’town.

* Will Seygan Robins stamp herself as the front-runner for Miss Basketball honors in 2018? The Mercer County junior already has committed to the University of Louisville and is averaging 15.2 points per game for the No. 2 Titans. If her team makes a deep postseason run, she likely will solidify herself as the favorite for the 2018 honor.

* Will Northern Kentucky University remain the host of the Sweet 16 after this year? This one won’t be decided for a while, but the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s contract with NKU will end after this year. It will be interesting to see what other options the KHSAA pursues. Rupp Arena, anyone?

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.