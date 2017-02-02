Cal signee Kianna Smith has big goals for McDonald's All American Game

Kianna Smith got her honorary jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game on Thursday, and that means one thing: The game is approaching.

“Having the jersey now and every day that goes by is closer to game so it feels more real,” she said. “I’m excited for the event.”

Smith received the jersey when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance came to her school, Troy High in Fullerton, Calif. She was honored in front of classmates, teammates, coaches and family.

The McDonald’s game is March 29 in Chicago.

“It was definitely on my list of goals, but it was also a surprise because I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it,” she said. “It really rewarding for all the hard work I’ve put in and it’s a dream come true.”

The 6-foot Smith, ranked as the No. 6 guard and No. 21 player overall by espnW HoopGurlz, also plans to enter the three-point and skills contests during game week.

“Hopefully, I’ll win those and then have the West team win,” she said. “I just want to do whatever it takes to have our team win.”

As for how quickly the team can come together with only a few days of practice, Smith said, “I think it will be difficult, but we’re all elite players so I think we’ll be OK.”

Smith, a Cal signee, will get to share the experience with Destiny Littleton, a USC signee from the San Diego area who is the all-time leading scorer in California. The two are teammates on the West Coast Premier AAU team.

“She’s one of my best friends, so it’s cool we could do this together,” Smith said.