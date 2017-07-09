Cal Supreme AAU retires jersey of Ryse Williams, who died of cancer day before HS graduation

In a classy and touching gesture, Cal Supreme AAU has retired the jersey of Ryse Williams, a Loyola Marymount basketball signee who died a day before he was to graduate from Redondo Union (Calif.) in June.

The ceremony attended by Williams’ father and family was captured by Ronnie Flores from CalHiSports.com.

Williams, 18, died from a rare form of kidney cancer known as renal medullary carcinoma that had reached stage 4 and spread to other organs by the time doctors discovered it. There is currently no screening to provide early detection, according to Dr. Manju Aron, a pathologist at Keck Medicine at the University of Southern California.

Touching moment & important message as @CalSupremeBball family honors father of Ryse Williams w/retired jersey @ mini training camp #RyseUp pic.twitter.com/LC4eZ9siE6 — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) July 8, 2017

The No. 11 that Williams wore when he was with the Supreme had been worn by Shareef O’Neal, an Arizona commit is the son of Shaquille O’Neal.