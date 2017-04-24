Calibraska connection continues with Cornhuskers commitment of Chase Williams

Bookie to Chase Williams: "All of this is now my kingdom." Probably. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/n0QL91S3gj — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) April 15, 2017

Nebraska has added another four-star commit to its class of 2018, and it’s yet another prospect from the state of California.

On Sunday evening, Eleanor Roosevelt (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Chase Williams committed to Nebraska, choosing the Huskers ahed of scholarship offers from the likes of Washington, USC, UCLA, Arizona, Notre Dame and a clutch of other powerful programs.

Williams officially committed to Nebraska with a Bleacher Report-style narrative clip, in which he spoke and walked with classmates while deliberating his choice before eventually making his grand announcement alongside teammates donning gear and hand signs from all the schools who recruited him.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is just the latest California power recruit to agree to relocate to the Midwest to chase the Big Ten in Nebraska with Mike Riley; of Nebraska’s eight pledges to the Class of 2018, Williams is the fourth from California and the second in just more than a week, following Corona Centennial wide receiver Manuel Allen.

While Williams is a star on the offensive side of the ball at Roosevelt, he’s projected as a possible defensive back in Lincoln. No matter which position he ends up playing, Williams is sure to be joining a special recruiting class at Nebraska, which keeps adding to an already strong base.