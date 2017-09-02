Calif. back Skyler Taylor runs for seven touchdowns

La Habra (Calif.) running back Skyler Taylor scored seven touchdowns Friday night in a 45-14 victory against Tesoro — six of the scores came in the first half.

Taylor finished with a career-high 289 yards.

He posted three touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 92-yarder, and three more in the second on runs of 1 yard, 1 yard and 33 yards. His final score came on a 66-yard run in the third quarter. At one point, Taylor scored twice in the span of 75 seconds.

“It was a hard week of practice but we knew we had to come back and win,” Taylor told the Orange County Register. “Give a lot of credit to the O-line and the defense.”

He continued the salute on Twitter: