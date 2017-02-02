Calif. boys soccer team breaks state record for longest unbeaten streak

State record belongs to Pleasant Valley High boys soccer team with 1-0 win at Shasta as unbeaten run reaches 80 https://t.co/KksQr8Wl8D pic.twitter.com/dv6QNG99Gf — ChicoER (@ChicoER) February 2, 2017

A California boys soccer team broke a state high school record Wednesday night, playing its 80th straight game without a loss.

Pleasant Valley (Chico, Calif.) now holds the state’s longest unbeaten streak after Wednesday night’s narrow 1-0 win over host Shasta (Redding, Calif.).

According to the Chico Enterprise-Record, the Vikings haven’t lost since December 16, 2013. During their unbeaten streak they are 78-0-2 and have outscored opponents by a 412-29 margin, including 56 shutouts.

In the record-breaking win, sophomore goalkeeper Austin Matthews totaled eight saves, and Caden Crumm’s crossing goal in the 10th minute stood for the Vikings (17-0 on the season). The 80-game unbeaten streak breaks a tie with Valhalla (El Cajon, Calif.), who went 75-0-4 between 1987 and 90, according to the Cal-Hi Sports Record Book. The Vikings tied the record with a 9-2 win over Foothill on Jan. 27.

The record-breaker won’t change the goals of the winners.

“We’ll savor it, but we’re not done,” Matthews told the Enterprise-Record. “We still have got the rest of the season.”

The national record for a boys soccer unbeaten streak belongs to Gilford (N.H.), which went 133 games between 1990 and 1997 without a loss.