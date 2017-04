Roc Riggio, an eighth-grader, has committed to play baseball at UCLA, according to Simi Youth Baseball on Facebook.

Riggio, a member of the Class of 2021 who is about to turn 15, is a catcher from Grace Brethren in Simi Valley, Calif.

He is 5-8, 145 pounds but obviously is far from done growing. He also has pitched and played the outfield.