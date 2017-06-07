Calif. football player dies in hiking accident the day before graduation

La Serna High School football player Jeremy St. Julian dies in hiking accident the day before graduation https://t.co/lJFRo4ov6Z pic.twitter.com/ornJT67Vil — Whittier Daily News (@WhittierNews) June 7, 2017

A football player in Southern California who was due to graduate tonight died in a hiking accident Tuesday night.

La Serna (Whittier, Calif.) senior Jeremy Tyler St. Julian, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:42 p.m. after he fell 100 feet in a canyon in the Chantry Flat area of the Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County coroner Assistant Chief of Operations Ed Winter said, according to the Whittier Daily News.

St. Julian was hiking with friends when the accident occurred, Winter said. An autopsy is pending.

There has been an outpouring of support for St. Julian and his family on social media, including a heartfelt post on the Facebook account “All Things La Serna.”

Our deepest condolences go out to the St. Julian family and Jeremy's entire Lancer Family ❤️ #54 #YouAreLoved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fOaNt9MuqQ — La Serna High School (@LaSernaHS) June 7, 2017