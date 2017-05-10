Calif. girls soccer coach arrested on charges of sex crimes with a minor

A girls youth soccer coach in Calif. has been arrested on charges of sexual activity with a minor.

Francisco Hernandez Sanabria, 34, was arrested on Tuesday for annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 years and contacting a minor to solicit lewd photographs, according to the Santa Maria (Calif.) Police Department.

Police say Sanabria coaches girls soccer at Santa Maria High and also coaches a club soccer team. Detectives confirmed to KSBY that the minor in this case had played on one of Sanabria’s teams at one point.

Clarification of the arrestee's name.

FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ SANABRIA pic.twitter.com/zZPhwUAHX3 — Santa Maria Police (@SMPDHQ) May 10, 2017

The SMPD Detective Bureau also thinks Sanabria may have victimized or tried to victimize other girls.

Tuesday evening, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District released a statement on Sanabria’s arrest.