Calif. girls soccer coach arrested on charges of sex crimes with a minor

A girls youth soccer coach in Calif. has been arrested on charges of sexual activity with a minor.
Francisco Hernandez Sanabria, 34, was arrested on Tuesday for annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 years and contacting a minor to solicit lewd photographs, according to the Santa Maria (Calif.) Police Department.
Police say Sanabria coaches girls soccer at Santa Maria High and also coaches a club soccer team. Detectives confirmed to KSBY that the minor in this case had played on one of Sanabria’s teams at one point.
The SMPD Detective Bureau also thinks Sanabria may have victimized or tried to victimize other girls.
Tuesday evening, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District released a statement on Sanabria’s arrest.
“The SMJUHSD was informed this afternoon of an arrest warrant issued for a man who also is a walk-on assistant soccer coach at SMHS,” wrote SMJUHSD public information officer Kenny Klein. “We cooperated with the SMPD. We investigate all alleged activity and will take appropriate action if necessary or appropriate. At this time, the SMPD has not given us any indication that this alleged activity involved any SMHS students.”