Steven Rivas of Etiwanda (Calif.) had himself a day.

Rivas finished with 11 runs batted in during a 23-3 victory against Chino Hills.

Rivas had two three-run home runs, a two-run triple and a bases-loaded double, according to The Los Angeles Times.

According to the National Federation record book, the record is 17, set by Nathan Williams for Athens (Ga.) in 1948.