VIDEO: Calif. HS game canceled after brawl in stands

The football game between Desert Hot Springs (Calif.) and Coachella Valley high schools was canceled Friday night after a fight broke out in the Desert Hot Springs home stands prior to the game.

George Bullis, the Desert Hot Springs High principal, made the decision to call the game.

On Senior Night, DHS players were being introduced to the crowd with their families when a fight broke out in the stands and escalated near the Desert Hot Springs locker room.

Once administrators and security had the fight under control, another fight broke out in the stands, which included at least one Desert Hot Springs player running from the field to the stands to join the fight.

For more, visit the Desert Sun