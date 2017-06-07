Calif. pitcher Taylor Dockins named Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year

Norco (Calif.) senior pitcher Taylor Dockins has been named the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year.

The manner in which she received the award was a pleasant surprise.

Wednesday morning, Dockins went into the Xpresso Urban Cafe in Corona, The Press-Enterprise reported.

Softball legend Jennie Finch was posing as a barista before announcing the great news to Dockins. You can see the cool moment below.

While the award’s presentation may have been a shock to Dockins, her achievements make her far from a surprise winner as she set the CIF-Southern Section’s record with 108 career wins.

As The Press-Enterprise reports, though, Dockins’ senior season was in doubt after she was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer last summer. Dockins had surgery in July, and returned to deliver a season for the ages.

While starting every game in the circle, Dockins went 33-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 203 innings. The Cal State Fullerton commit helped Norco win the Tournament of Champions and Michelle Carew Classic titles not only as a pitcher, but as a batter, hitting .454 on the season with two home runs and 27 RBIs.

With a season like that, it is no wonder that Jennie Finch showed up at Dockins’ favorite coffee shop.