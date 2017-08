Tiquan Gilmore of Torres (Los Angeles) scored seven touchdowns in a 48-16 victory against Verdugo Hills on Friday night, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The leading rusher in the CIF City Section last season with more than 3,200 yards, Gilmore scored touchdowns rushing, on a punt return, on a kickoff return and on an interception. He had 241 yards rushing.

Here are highlights from last season: