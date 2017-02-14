Calif. state champ Sierra Canyon had the greatest custom cake ever for football banquet

Move over Cake Wars, you’ve got nothing on California power Sierra Canyon.

The 2016 California Interscholastic Federation Division 2 state champion Trailblazers celebrated its state crown at the program’s annual banquet Monday with a truly remarkable cake, which you can see above. That’s a two-tiered, striped base topped with a full state championship trophy.

Yes, that’s a real cake, and the trophy was edible, and not even 100-percent marzipan (though we have no idea if someone did, in fact, eat it).

Perhaps the most impressive part about the cake is the fact that the life-sized trophy somehow balanced atop the cake’s base. Or at least it was balanced for long enough to capture a pristine photo.

We have no idea if such a cake could serve as inspiration for future state champions. We can only dream it does, and that we see state title trophies from all different states topping cakes from Alaska to Maine, and everywhere in between.