Calif. swim coach accused of sexually assaulting, threatening 7-year-old girl

A swim coach in Commerce, Calif. was charged Wednesday with molesting a 7-year-old girl and threatening her so that she wouldn’t tell anyone.

According to release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Steven Matthew Garcia has been charged with six counts of lewd acts upon a child and is being held on $750,000 bond.

“Garcia is accused of fondling a 7-year-old girl in an employee lounge at an aquatic center on several occasions,” the statement reads. “After each incident, he allegedly threatened the victim, ordering her not to tell anyone.”

If convicted, Garcia would face up to 14 years in prison.