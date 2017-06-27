Calif. swim coach arrested on child molestation, witness intimidation charges

An assistant swim coach in San Jose, Calif., was arrested last week on child molestation and witness intimidation charges.

Timothy Nguyen, 25, worked at Quicksilver Swim Club, a private organization based at San Jose’s Gunderson High School, said San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia via The Mercury News.

As the Mercury News learned from Garcia, between December 2015 and January 2017, Nguyen formed a texting relationship with male and female club members in their mid-teens. Initially, the conversations were about swimming, but Nguyen later asked them for nude images and sexual favors, according to Garcia. He added that some of the victims complied with the former request.

Garcia told the Mercury News that Nguyen also tried to pursue a dating relationship with one of the victims.

The swim club learned of the alleged wrongdoing from a parent and contacted San Jose police on May 30, per the Mercury News. Garcia said that Nguyen allegedly told the victims not to cooperate with the investigation.

On Thursday, according to Garcia, Nguyen was arrested and taken to Santa Clara County Jail on four misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 and three felony counts of intimidating or persuading a victim.

Police have identified three victims and are looking for others.