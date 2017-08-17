Calif. wide receiver Manny Allen flips to Louisville from Nebraska

The University of Louisville football team landed a key recruiting commitment on Thursday evening at the expense of Nebraska, flipping four-star California wide receiver and top-200 national prospect Manuel Allen from the Cornhuskers to the Cardinals.

Allen, who is ranked the No. 155 prospect nationally by Rivals.com, is the highest-ranked pledge so far in U of L’s 16-man 2018 class, which has four Rivals four-star commits in all.

Among all Louisville commitments since coach Bobby Petrino was rehired in 2014, only running back Colin Wilson, who was ranked No. 154 nationally in the 2017 class, had a higher Rivals ranking than Allen’s current one.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound player for Centennial (Corona, Calif.), once was committed to Southern California before backing out of that pledge in February and picking Nebraska in April.

Allen is ranked the No. 32 player at his position, according to Rivals. ESPN has him No. 25 among wide receivers and No. 169 overall.

UCLA, Oregon, Notre Dame, California, Colorado, Washington, Utah and BYU are among his many other offers.

Allen had 44 catches for 589 yards and four touchdowns last season.

After his pledge, Louisville’s class moved up to No. 27 nationally and No. 5 in the ACC in the 247Sports.com composite team rankings.