Calif. youth sports coach arrested on child molestation charges

A Carmichael (Calif.) man who was a youth sports coach in the area has been charged with several counts of child molestation, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Initially, in June 2017, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested 34-year-old Jason Foreman of Carmichael for crimes related to child pornography.

In addition, during May of this year, an acquaintance of Foreman reported her juvenile daughter said she was sexually abused by Foreman on several occasions. After further investigation, Foreman was arrested on over 10 counts of child molestation Tuesday after already being in custody.

The sheriff’s department says Foreman was a youth sports coach, possibly for soccer and softball in the Carmichael area.

He is being held in Sacramento County jail on $500,000 bail.