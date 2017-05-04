California athletic trainer arrested for possessing child porn, attempting to groom minor

The athletic trainer at a California high school has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornographic material and contacting a minor with intent to commit sexual offense.

The Riverside County jail confirmed to USA TODAY that Daniel Wilson, a science teacher and athletic trainer at Lakeside High School in Lake Elsinore, Calif., was arrested and charged with contacting a minor with intent to commit sexual offense, and possession or control of matter depicting a minor engaging in or simulating a sexual act. In other words, Wilson was attempting to groom a teenager for sex, and was found with child pornography on his phone.

Wilson posted $10,000 bail Wednesday and was released. While there has been no public comment on his case, one imagines the Lakeside teacher will not be allowed to return to his prior position.

Wilson gained fame in the community when he appeared on Wheel of Fortune’s teacher’s week in 2013, eventually heading home with a trip to Costa Rica.

There was no available scheduled date for Wilson’s next court appearance.