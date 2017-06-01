California baseball coach resigns rather than accept firing of assistant coaches

A California baseball coach decided to walk away from his passion rather than accept forced changes to his staff, according to a report from the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

John Maggiora served as the head baseball coach at Saugus High School for 12 years. He also serves as a history teacher at the school. He decided he could no longer continue as the coach because school administrators had decided they needed to change the coaching staff beneath him.

Rather than remain while his junior varsity, freshman or varsity assistant coaches (or all) were forced out, Maggiora decided to step down himself to remain loyal to his personal core values of “faith, family, friends.”

Here’s the Facebook post where Maggiora explained his decision to his former players and friends:

Maggiora elaborated on the reasons for his departure in an interview with the Signal, where he made it clear that parental complaints about his coaches’ interaction with players was a critical factor in the coaching staff’s departure.

“I’m a very loyal person,” Maggiora told the Signal. “It stinks for the kids, but like I said, it really comes down to the dynamic of coaching today at this level. That’s the one thing I want to get across. It’s become very difficult on us to be coaches: You say too much. You say too little. It seems like you just can’t be right.

“Bottom line – we can’t continue to coach with our hands tied behind our back while walking on eggshells.”

In 12 seasons, Maggiora earned a record of 183-149-3 and led the program to the 2015 CIF Southern Section Division I semifinals.

Maggiora’s motivation for leaving is not unlike Michigan basketball coach Clayton Castor, who gained viral recognition across the internet after he resigned and directly blamed the interference of parents for his decision. While Saugus parents had reportedly complained about the language used by Maggiora’s assistants, the California coach insisted that everything which was said was standard for high school sports.

“… nothing more than you would expect to hear on a public school sideline, dugout, or baseline,” Maggiora said.