UPDATE: Narbonne (Calif.) asked to take down controversial billboard near city rival Carson

UPDATE: According to the Los Angeles Times, the CIF City Section has formally asked Narbonne to take down the billboard, even if the school wasn’t directly involved in putting it up. Per City Section Commissioner John Aguirre, the Narbonne billboard apparently violates CIF Rule 510, which focuses on undue influence. Should Narbonne decline to act and force down the billboard, the school’s football program could face CIF sanctions.

Billboard touting Narbonne football rises up near Carson High https://t.co/KinDqEHChT pic.twitter.com/xaczP9ui7z — Ivan Trajkovic (@IvanTrajkovic2) April 26, 2017

A Southern California high school rivalry has been further inflamed by a giant roadway billboard touting one school’s recent football dominance in the metaphorical backyard of their chief rival.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, a giant billboard on Carson Street near Carson High is now touting the, “2014-2015-2016 City Champs” Narbonne High. The same billboard also brags about Narbonne’s 2015 California state title and features a picture of an energized Narbonne coach Manuel Douglas.

Before you ask, no, Douglas isn’t the money behind the billboard. In fact, he told the Los Angeles Times he had no idea the billboard existed until he was notified by the Times’ Eric Sondheimer. It appears neither of the school administrations saw the billboard coming either, as both professed not to know anything about A) who paid for the billboard, and B) what motivated putting in a pretty pricey public facing ad for its football program.

“Certainly not me,” Douglas told the Times. “I have no money for any of that.”

Someone does have the money, which is precisely what is getting the ad up in the first place. Now it’s time to see how the entire blowback sure to follow impacts both programs.