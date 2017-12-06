California basketball coach Matt Morin believes he was axed for defending players

A California basketball coach believes he was relieved of his duties just one week into the new season because he stood up for his players after some were involved in a series of on-campus fights.

As reported by the California NBC affiliate KGET, Bakersfield North coach Matt Morin was dismissed from his role just one week into the 2017-18 season, a decision he believes was motivated by his insistence on sticking up for his players, even those who were involved in fights that occurred on the North campus in the days before Thanksgiving break.

Come out to North High to support my team tomorrow in our first game in the new gym.We play Centennial at 7:30. Let's GO ⭐️🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fo9EhqErqL — Matt Morin (@NorthHighB_Ball) November 27, 2017

Here’s what Morin told KGET sports director Nick James about his dismissal:

“I teach my guys not to take any crap and defend themselves, I just don’t see that it’s right that they should be punished for defending themselves — at the same time, them getting suspended and then having to sit at the end of my bench in street clothes and further objecting them to what’s going on.”

Naturally, the timing of Morin’s dismissal is suboptimal, at best. The team was just five games (2-3) into its 2017-18 season with legitimate hope that the team could turn a page on a lackluster 8-17 record in 2016-17.

For now, the program’s junior varsity coach, Casey Walker, will coach the varsity team, starting Wednesday, December 6 against Kennedy.