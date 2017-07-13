California football coach using three female students as assistant coaches

A California high school football coach is employing not one, or even two, but three different female students as assistant coaches to serve as the direct bridge between himself and his team on the field.

As reported by the Modesto Bee, Hilmar (Calif.) head football coach Frank Marques has tapped three female students — Morgan Amarante, Alexa Casey and Amanda Lopes — to relay his offensive plays in to the team. All three are current students at the school, peers of the players on the team who consider them just as important as a starting lineman.

“She’s not another girl carrying a water jug,” junior quarterback Ryan Teixeira told the Bee of Amarante. “She’s out here with us as a team, and she’s been a big benefit.

“There’s more of an opportunity for girls to be in the sport of football. … We’re like one big beehive here in Hilmar. All for one, one for all.”

According to the Bee, the one-time experiment turned core coaching role was inspired by Marques’ openness, which in turn was inspired by his own family; “Having three daughters, you get used to having girls do things.”

In the case of his football team, they’re fulfilling one of the most critical roles in the program because they’re unequivocally the best people for the job. That’s a lesson that plenty other programs could take note of. They almost certainly would benefit from it.