California football players forced to choose between SATs and state playoff games

A group of high school seniors from Central California finds themselves facing an almost impossible decision: take the SATs and miss the first quarter (or even first half) of a state playoff game, or skip the test and risk become a high school football pariah.

The choice is wreaking havoc on the rosters of St. Mary’s and Folsom High, both Sacramento area schools. While they compete in Division I, the nation’s highest classification, the afternoon kick off for the two powers ensures that the game will start at the same time that the SATs are expected to finish.

"One of our players lives in Modesto, and he signed up for SATs in Modesto, which means after the test he's got an almost 2-hour drive to make to it to Sac State,"

The operative question is how many of the players will have to miss their playoff game and a subsequent Bowl Game if a win is in the offing.