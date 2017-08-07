California mom speaks out after son's heat stroke during football tryouts

The tryouts for a California football team left a 13-year-old hospitalized with heat stroke, with his mother now speaking out about the risk he suffered which may have been unnecessary.

Jayden Jones, a rising freshman at Lincoln High in Stockton, Calif., was taking part in the school’s freshman football team tryouts when he collapsed and passed out. According to local Fox affiliate KTXL and CBS affiliate KHTK, Jones was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center and spent a pair of days in the intensive care unit before being released.

Now, Jones’ mother is speaking out about what precipitated his collapse in hopes of helping other teens and their parents avoid the risk.

“I’m a little bit angry but I’m more sad; I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” Shynelle Jones told KHTK. … “His body had gone into shock, he started to shut down he had acute damage to his kidneys and liver, and his heart enzymes are very high, like an adult that had a heart attack.”

The teen and his mother have already ruled out football for his first year of high school, but now are focused on ensuring that his prospective teammates don’t face the same risk. The elder Jones told KHTK that her son had personally reached out to all his friends and begged them to take more breaks and remain hydrated.

With any luck, that and Jones’ heat stroke will be enough to ensure others at Lincoln don’t fall prey to the same problems that led to his dangerous accident.