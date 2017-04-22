California pitcher Ashwin Chona throws fourth no-hitter in five outings

So giving up a hit is actually just a minor blip for Ashwin Chona from Sage High (Newport Coast, Calif.).

The sophomore left-hander had thrown three consecutive no-hitter earlier this season and then had the streak broken. So he threw his fourth no-hitter Friday in a 12-0 victory against Animo Leadership.

He struck out 12 and walked over seven innings to improve to 6-0 on the season.

“It’s getting ridiculous,” coach Dominic Campeau told The Orange County Register. “We’re at the point where, starting in the fifth inning, we’re shaking our heads wondering if it’s going to happen again.”

According to The Register, the CIF Southern Section record for no-hitters in a season is five set in 1957 and the career record is six, tied most recently in 1984.