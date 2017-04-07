California pitcher Ashwin Chona throws third consecutive no-hitter

Ashwin Chona of Sage Hill (Newport Coast, Calif.) threw his third consecutive no-hitter Thursday in a 16-0 victory against Calvary Chapel (Downey), according to The Orange County Register.

Chona, a sophomore lefthander, had 12 strikeouts and no walks in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

That outing followed a no-hitter against Saint Rosa Academy in a 10-0 game, also shortened to five innings, and a 9-0 victory against Whitney (Cerritos).

According to the Register, he is 4-0 on the season with a 0.62 ERA, 55 strikeouts and 11 walks in 34 innings.

He is scheduled to pitch April 13 at Brethren Christian in his next outing.

The CIF record is four consecutive no-hitters, which has been done three times, most recently in 2011. The national record is six, which has been done twice, most recently in 1989 by Tom Engle of Fairfield Union (Lancaster, Ohio).