California power Del Oro suspends coach for playoff game for being too aggressive toward referees

Coaches at all levels sometimes feel that aggressively berating officials can lead to favorable calls as the game wears on. To say that strategy backfired for Del Oro (Calif.) football coach Jeff Walters would be quite the understatement.

As reported by the Sacramento Bee’s Joe Davidson, Walters was suspended for his team’s next playoff game — Friday at Inderkum High — after his team’s contentious 16-14 victory thanks to a remarkable 53-yard field goal from kicker Ryan Whalley.

Del Oro High School hires alumnus Jeff Walters as head football coach after 4 years at the helm of Liberty HS (22-21 overall record). pic.twitter.com/0pzLAwAUrG — Luke Johnson (@Scoop_Johnson) March 17, 2017

The reason for Walters and his staff’s aggressiveness toward referees had everything to do with the way the game was called; per the Bee, Del Oro was flagged a whopping 26 times for 305 yards.

Del Oro Principal Dan Gayaldo announced the one-game suspension for Walters, noting that the coach was open to the ban himself.

“It’s about the kids, and instead of talking about the valiant effort it took to win that game, it’s been overshadowed by something that should not have happened,” Walters told the Bee. “I wear it, and we as adults have to. Our sideline wasn’t what we have come to expect at Del Oro.

“The thing I learned here before was that we win with class and lose with class, and, unfortunately, that didn’t happen. As much as I hurt on a personal level, deep down, this is the right move for our program and I think we’ll grow from it.”