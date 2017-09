Alex Jung of Sunny Hills (Fullerton, Calif.) had himself a night when he ran for 407 yards and six touchdowns in a 40-3 victory at Dana Hills, according to the Orange County Register.

Jung carried the ball 27 times, meaning an average of about 15 yards per carry. That number was boosted by a school-record 97-yard run.

In two wins, Jung has 590 yards and eight touchdowns.

He posted 1,540 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall as a junior.