California schools call off all sports because of rising smoke and ash from Canyon Fire 2

A California forest fire has spread to the point that it is imperiling high school athletics.

Canyon Fire 2, a fire in Anaheim Hills which has burned 4,000-5,000 acres, led to the cancelation of all sports at Orange Unified School District, which includes Orange, El Modena, Canyon and Villa Park High Schools. The Placentia-Yorba Linda district also canceled all outdoor activities.

The cancelations were first reported by the Orange County Register.

“It’s a mess,” Canyon football coach Mike Ogas told the Register. “It looks like (the smoke) is going right over the school.”

@anaheimfire RT @RICKatFOX: Canyon Fire 2

Anaheim Hills

South of the 91

Along the 241 Toll Road @foxla pic.twitter.com/zKdRuMYCo6 — TombstoneBadBob (@TombstoneBadBob) October 9, 2017

One of the other schools with cancelations, El Modena, has transformed its gym into a Red Cross evacuation center.

It’s unknown when the districts will consider bringing back outdoor activities, though early indications are that the fire’s spread could wreak further havoc before it is brought under control.

Per the Register, Fullerton’s football team spent its afternoon in the gym, weight room and film study while Long Beach Wilson’s football team practiced in its gym as well.