California sophomore QB sensation J.T. Daniels gets Alabama offer

J.T. Daniels, the sensational sophomore quarterback at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), doesn’t tweet that often compared to many high school football players.

So when he took to Twitter on Thursday night, he had some news to share.

The news: an offer from Alabama.

I'm so grateful and honored to receive an offer from the University of Alabama!! #RollTide 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/l2BGum798s — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) January 20, 2017

With the addition of Alabama, Daniels now has 10 reported offers; Michigan, UCLA and Notre Dame are among the others.

According to 247Sports, Daniels is the No. 1 pro-style QB in the sophomore class and No. 7 overall.

He threw for 4,849 yards this season with 67 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 315 of 423 attempts. He was named the Gatorade state player of the year in California.

“J.T. is the most accomplished sophomore quarterback I’ve ever seen,” coach Chuck Petersen says. “He has been unbelievable this year. He is extremely accurate, distributes the ball where it needs to go and makes great decisions.”